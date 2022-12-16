BRUNSWICK – David Allen MacDonald, 70, died on Dec. 1, 2022 at MidCoast Hospital. He was born on April 19, 1952 the son of Marshall MacDonald and Lorriane Coron MacDonald.

David served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1971 to 1973 and later worked at BIW until his retirement. He enjoyed cooking, hunting and fishing.

David is survived by his sister, Kathy Morse and her husband Frank and a sister, Marsha MacDonald.

David was predeceased by his parents.

Condolenecs may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to a Humane Society

of your choice.

