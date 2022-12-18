AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William “Billy” W. Raye, of Augusta. He died Dec. 1, 2022, at the age of 50.

William graduated from Brunswick High School in 1991 and continued his education at the University of Maine Augusta.

In 2001, William enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard and in 2008 he served his country in Iraq. He was proud to be a veteran and was decorated with the Army Commendation Medal, the Combat Action Badge, The Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Army Achievement Medal for his superior performance on humanitarian missions.

Growing up on the Durham Road in Brunswick, he enjoyed RC cars, rides in his dad’s 1966 Stingray Corvette and three-wheeling in Fournier’s pit. He was happiest at car shows with his dad, Don and spending time with cousins while swimming at White’s Beach.

William was a dedicated Miami Dolphins fan and enjoyed riding his scooter, even taking it cross country for the Scooter Cannonball run from Maine to California. He was known for being up to date on the latest fast-food trends and often encouraged his coworkers to follow suit. He found great hobbies in ping pong, golf and all things electronic. William was a man of many hats and most recently taught himself to play the guitar, with hopes of joining a local band.

William owned his own home in Augusta, something he took great pride in, doing many of the renovations himself. He modeled what it was to be a good neighbor, sharing his love for gardening with those around him.

For the last 14 years he worked for the IRS, where he made close connections and will be sadly missed. He loved this career and received many awards for his dedication and hard work.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Donald and Verna Raye of Norway; his sister, Heidi and her husband Michael Luce of Wilton; nephew, Colton and nieces Courtney and Mackenzie; three stepsisters, Lisa Davis (JR) of Valrico, Fla., Melodie Wilson (Shawn) of North Yarmouth, and Wendy Davis of Fleming Island, Fla.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

William was predeceased by his mother, Diane Raye of Brunswick.

Services will be held at a later date with details to follow.

We encourage all who knew William to spend this holiday season with those you love, to be the kind of neighbor worth bragging about, and to find a hobby that brings you happiness.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in William’s name to The Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation- a foundation that works to provide high quality sports equipment to today’s youth in an effort to prevent concussions

and brain injuries in

young athletes.

The Jake Lord

Play It Safe Foundation

1 Lowry Lane

Rutland, MA 01543

