BRADENTON, Fla. – Judith Ann Murphy, 76, passed on Nov. 28, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Judi, formerly of South Portland, a graduate of SPHS, went on to earn her RN at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. Her love of helping others helped establish a successful career that spanned over 40 years in the medical field.
Her culinary skills and love of healthy eating fueled her passion for nature and the outdoors. Throughout her career and retirement, Judi’s zest for life led her to hiking, camping, snow shoeing and xcountry skiing, bicycle and power-walking marathons along with kayaking, canoeing and swimming.
When not burning calories she LOVED painting and crafts while listening to her vast and eclectic music collection.
Judith’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Darcy Fenderson; her grandchildren Dani Wyman and Aiydan Fenderson; brother, William Murphy and sister, June Murphy Phillips.
Judi’s soul now joins her true love, George Urbanneck; her son, Daniel Fenderson; parents John and Mabel Murphy, and all she touched who have gone before.
A celebration of life will be planned for early spring. Judi, you will be forever in our hearts.
Donations in Judi’s memory to
http://www.Tidewell Foundation,
Sarasota, FL 34239
