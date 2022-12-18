FALMOUTH – David Paul Bartholomew of Falmouth, died Dec. 14, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough at the age of 83.

David was born in Portland, Jan. 22, 1939, son of Thomas and Corinne DiCrecchio Bartholomew, and raised on Munjoy Hill.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Reginald Bartholomew, and is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Marianne Mastroluca Bartholomew, whom he called “Luce Della Mia Vita – the light of my life”; his two children, Erika Jorgenson (and husband Tim) and Marc David Bartholomew; and his sister-in-law, Jean Todd and her husband Fraser Jones.

David spent 35 years teaching history at Cony High School in Augusta, specializing in European History and American Foreign Policy, a course he created. For many of those years he was the head of the Social Studies Department. He also started a chess club for students that won the state high school chess championship in its inaugural year. He earned his B.A. from West Virginia Wesleyan College and a Masters and Certificate of Advanced Study in education from UMO. He had many interests, including sailing on Casco Bay for 30 years, racing J boats and crewing on the Bagheera one summer. He also taught sailing at Sail Maine. David loved classical and Latin styles of music; he played piano by ear and composed his own pieces.

He enjoyed attending the opera, particularly Italian opera. He painted seascapes and wrote poems and short stories. David also had an avid love of Shakespeare and spent several years as a theater critic for the Kennebec Journal. He was beloved by his students, and many of his colleagues called him a Renaissance Man. David was best known for his sense of humor, passion for teaching and the arts, and his fun-loving spirit. He will be dearly missed by his family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the exceptional care they gave to David in his final weeks. There will be no services at his request.

To share memories of David or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

﻿