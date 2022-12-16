CAPE ELIZABETH / PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Joseph W. Smarc, Jr. died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Scarborough at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Joseph was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Manhattan, N.Y., son of Joseph Walter Smarc, Sr. and Florence (Mulligan) Smarc. He grew up on Staten Island, N.Y. and graduated form Port Richmond High School in 1964.

In June of 1964, Joseph joined the U.S. Air Force. He served at Loring Air Force Base and overseas in the Middle East for 16 months. He was honorably discharged in August 1968 from active duty.

In August of 1968, Joseph married Sharon Austin of Cape Elizabeth. Joseph spent 38 years at Central Maine Power as a substation technician, where he was always willing to help his colleagues. Joseph retired in 2008. Joseph and Sharon became snowbirds in Cape Coral, Fla. Together they spent six winters sitting on sunny beaches making many friends away from the snow.

Joseph could fix anything mechanical. He would always help his neighbors and friends that needed a hand. His neighbors appreciated his skills, knowledge, and eagerness to teach.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Sharon (Austin) Smarc of 54 years; two sons, Thomas Smarc, daughter-in-law, Caroline Smarc of Westbrook, Michael Smarc of Cape Elizabeth; and sister, Barbara (Smarc) Peterson of Long Island, N.Y. He has two granddaughters, Carolee and Caitlyn.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Cohen and Dr. Jessica Bian for their kind and skillful attention to Joseph. Special thanks to friends Jubal and Jana Zimmerman, Jason Carreiro, Mary Otulakowski and Danny Brigs who never failed to help anytime throughout his illness.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. to be followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Tuesday Dec. 20. Joseph will be buried at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth in the spring with a military service. There will be a celebration of life in April 2023 for Joe in a location to be announced. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave a tribute in Joe’s memory and for further information.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098-0336