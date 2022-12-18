OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Priscilla C. (Cady) Clement, 90, formerly of Westford, Mass. and Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Everett S. Clement with whom she shared 69 years of marriage until his passing in 2019.

She was born in Lowell, Mass. on Jan. 21, 1932 and was a daughter of the late B. Randolph and Virginia (Forrest) Cady.

Priscilla was raised in Lowell, Mass. and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1949. She furthered her education at Endicott College and graduated in 1951. After her marriage, she settled in Westford, Mass. to raise her family.

She generously volunteered her time for several local civic organizations including Lowell General Hospital. In later years, they wintered at Golden “T” in Englewood, Fla., with very dear friends, playing lots of golf, tennis, and bridge. In 2015, she moved to the Cider Hill Community in Old Orchard Beach to be closer to her family.

Priscilla leaves her daughter, Mary Ellen O’Clair and her husband, Brent of Saco; her grandchildren Dana Carman and her husband, Charles, and Adam Joseph Bruce and his wife, Laurie; her great-grandchildren, Brooke Erin Carman, Carli Carman, Emma Bruce, and Scott Benoit. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Louise Cady of Seattle, Wash.

Sadly, she was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Dobson, who passed away in 2008, her son-in-law, Ted Dobson; her grandson, Deron Forrest Bruce, who passed away in 2021; and her brother, B. Randolph Cady, Jr.

A private interment will be held in the spring.

Memorial donations may be made in Priscilla’s name to a charity of your choice.

