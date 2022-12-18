BANGOR – William “Bill” John Munsey passed away Dec. 12, 2022 after a long and productive life. He was born on Oct. 16, 1936 in New Bedford, Mass. to Frances Edward Munsey and Ruth Constance (McMeehan) Munsey.

Bill graduated from Coburn Classical Institute in 1955 and the University of Maine, class of 1960, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Higher Education from Boston University in 1964. Upon graduating from B.U. he went to work in the Admissions Office at SUNY New Paltz as an admissions counselor which began his 50-year career in University Admissions.

Bill met the love of his life, Helen Wallace at the University of Maine where they were both students. They were married in Orono in 1962 and enjoyed 51 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. Bill and Helen have two children, Julia and Stephen.

Bill and Helen moved back to Maine in the fall of 1965 when he was named Director of Admissions at Gorham State College, later University of Maine Portland-Gorham, and now the University of Southern Maine. In 1980 he was named Director of Admissions at the University of Maine where he remained until the fall of 2014. Bill was a passionate believer in giving young people the opportunity to be all that they could be. He loved meeting students and families and helping them explore the opportunities that higher education could offer them.

In announcing Bill’s departure from the University of Southern Maine in 1980, then President Bob Woodbury selected the word integrity to describe Bill.

During his 50-year career in college admissions, Bill participated in and led many organizations and committees committed to higher education excellence. Some of those include the National Association of College Admissions Counselors, New England Association of College Admissions Counselors, New England Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers, College Board, New England Association Schools and Colleges, and Maine State Principals Association. In 1990 Bill was awarded the Harry R. Carroll Distinguished Service Award from the New England Association of College Admissions Counselors. This award recognizes outstanding contributions, achievements and dedication to academic excellence, fair and impartial work on behalf of students, and a commitment to the ethical standards of the admissions profession. As one young admissions professional stated after meeting him, “Bill Munsey, he’s a legend.”

Bill was an active community volunteer and leader. He served on the Board of Directors for the Maine State YMCA Camp for 50 years, as well as the Old Town Orono YMCA, and Greater Portland YMCA. He served on the Board of Directors for the Frenchman Bay Conservancy in Hancock where he and Helen had a summer home for 30 years. As a passionate UMaine Alum, he was awarded the 2010 Black Bear Award by the UMaine Alumni Association for his devotion and loyalty to the high traditions of the University of Maine.

Bill was smart, funny, thoughtful, and gracious and always had a twinkle in his eye. He was known for his firm handshake and great smile. He loved music, theater, art, sports, and the outdoors. But above all else he was a loving husband, father, colleague, and community member. He believed that everyone could make a difference in the world and he used his life to do just that. His favorite saying, and he had many, was “The best use of your life is to so live your life, that the use of your life outlives your life.” There is no doubt that he achieved that.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Julia Munsey and husband John Dougherty of Bangor and his son, Stephen Munsey and partner Jill Irish of Salt Lake City, Utah. Also surviving him is his sister, Connie Ann Wright, sisters-in-law Pat Wallace, Gerry Williams and husband Bob Williams; and many nieces, nephews; extended family and friends.

Special thanks to the team at the Sylvia Ross Home for their friendship, care, and compassion Bill received during his time there, as well as the team at EMMC for their care.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at Buchanan Alumni House, University of Maine, 160 College Ave., Orono. A reception will immediately follow the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Those wishing to remember Bill, and continue his legacy of giving, may make a gift in his memory to the

Maine State YMCA Camp,

Bill Munsey

Scholarship Fund,

P.O. Box 446,

Winthrop, ME 04364

or online at

maineycamp.org/support-ycamp/bill-munsey-scholarship

or the University of Maine Foundation, Bill and Helen Munsey Scholarship Fund,

University of Maine Foundation,

Two Alumni Place,

Orono, ME 04469

or online at umainefoundation.org/memorial.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous