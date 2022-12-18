CAPE ELIZABETH – Richard “Dick” Miller, 76, passed away at home in Cape Elizabeth on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Born Nov. 9, 1946, to Kenneth and Doris Miller in Hartford, Conn., Dick graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1964, and studied chemical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he was editor of his college newspaper. While in college, he met his soulmate, Bobbe and they married on Sept. 20, 1969.

After completing his MBA at the University of Connecticut in 1974, he began a distinguished career in business that literally took him around the world. His work included a book preservation project with the Library of Congress and other major universities. After over 30 years in corporate life, he retired and became an entrepreneur, starting a business combining two of his passions; technology and mentorship for small companies. He also served as a mentor in SCORE of Southern Maine. Upon his second retirement, he and Bobbe moved to Cape Elizabeth and Southport Island.

Dick’s other passions included traveling, photography, tennis, good restaurants and espresso, and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed home improvement projects and was known to build a dark room in all his homes.

His greatest joy in life were his children and grandchildren. He was always, no matter where in the world he was, available to help with homework or advice. Recently, he had shifted from helping his children with schoolwork to helping with his grandchildren with their university chemistry, calculus, and engineering classes.

Predeceased by his parents, Dick is survived by his wife, Bobbe; daughter, Stacey (Colby) Beck, son, Scott (Schelle) Miller; and four grandchildren, Shelby Beck, Will Miller, Kelsey Beck, and Jack Miller. Dick is also survived by sister, Kathy (Peter) Melly, brother, Jim (Rita) Miller, sister-in-law, Chris (Bruce) Joule; many nieces and nephews; as well as hundreds touched by his kindness and compassion over the years.

Services will be at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church on Jan. 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine who took great care of Dick in his last days.

