PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the injury.

Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.

Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He took several big hits against the Bears and landed hard on his shoulder when he was tackled by defensive tackle Travis Gipson. Hurts did not seem to be in any pain when he talked to the media after the game and brushed off questions about being slow to get up from some tackles.

“Feel good, listening to my Anita Baker, gave me some sweets on the plane ride home, watch the tape, learn from it and move forward,” he said. “It wasn’t the first time I’ve been slow, won’t be the last. I didn’t play a really physical game.”

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would turn to backup QB Gardner Minshew to start Saturday’s game against the Cowboys. The fourth-year QB has seen limited action in garbage time this season but started two games for the Eagles last year and threw four touchdowns and had 439 yards passing.

PACKERS: The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers. He hadn’t caught a single pass since Nov. 13, when he had three receptions for 47 yards in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay also signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from their practice squad.

The Packers (5-8) signed Watkins in the offseason as they attempted to restock at the receiver position following the trade of two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Watkins, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, had played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 when Packers Coach Matt LaFleur was that team’s offensive coordinator.

Watkins, 29, caught three passes for 93 yards in a Sept. 18 victory over the Chicago Bears. But he missed the Packers’ next four games with a hamstring injury and hasn’t been productive since coming back.

BEARS: Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been released from the hospital and was seeing specialists a day after he was carted from the field with a neck injury during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Matt Eberflus called the news “encouraging,” though he had few details about the extent of the injury. He said Jenkins was released from the hospital on Sunday and was seeing specialists to “double-check and cross-check everything.”

Whether Jenkins will play again this season was not clear.

“We’ll see,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see. I don’t know yet. I don’t know. All those injury reports will come out tomorrow or we’ll know more as time goes. But that’s where it is right now.”

Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play on the game’s opening drive. The right guard was surrounded by many of his teammates as he was loaded on to the cart.

COMMANDERS: No flag being thrown for defensive pass interference on Washington’s fourth-and-goal play in the final minute of a loss to the New York Giants was just one of the officiating decisions the Commanders were unhappy about.

The team questioned the noncall on Darnay Holmes as he covered Curtis Samuel in the end zone, an offensive pass interference call against Jahan Dotson on a 2-point conversion in the third quarter and a penalty for illegal formation on Terry McLaurin on the Washington’s last drive. They added up to a pile of frustration as part of a 20-12 loss Sunday night that dealt a blow to Washington’s playoff chances.

“You take those plays out, there’s still a lot of missed opportunities,” said quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who lost two fumbles, including one that was scooped up for a Giants touchdown. “You can’t blame the refs. There are some calls there that are questionable. But again, there’s other plays out there to be made and we didn’t make them. Ultimately, it’s on us.”

Holmes’ pass breakup on Heinicke’s pass attempt to Samuel got the most attention, especially after screenshots and replays posted on social media showed the cornerback draped over the receiver’s shoulders in the end zone with the ball in the air.

“Oh, yeah,” Heinicke responded when asked whether he thought there should have been a penalty. “Saw the picture and the dude had his arms around his neck.”

Two plays prior, the Commanders had first-and-goal from the 1 when McLaurin was called for illegal formation, negating an apparent touchdown run by Brian Robinson Jr. McLaurin found the flag surprising because he said an official assured him before the snap he was lined up OK.

“I feel like I checked with him twice,” McLaurin said.

Referee John Hussey disagreed.

“What I was told and what has been confirmed is that the ball was snapped at the half-yard line and he was lined up a yard back at the 1 1/2-yard line,” Hussey said. “In order to be deemed legal, he needs to break the beltline, the waist, of the center, and he was not breaking the waistline of the center. That’s why the penalty was called – because he was not in a legal formation.”

Long before the final drive, the Commanders tried to go for 2 to cut it to 14-11 and looked to have converted on a pass from Heinicke to Samuel until it was wiped out for pass interference on Dotson for setting a pick.

“He gets called for an OPI and the guy’s grabbing him,” Heinicke said. “I don’t know what else he could have done.”

Even after that situation and the call on McLaurin, Washington had a chance to score in the final minute. Heinicke scrambled before throwing the ball toward Samuel and having it broken up by Holmes.

“That was a good play,” Giants Coach Brian Daboll said. “It was a good play.”

