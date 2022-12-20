NORTH WATERBORO – We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, Ivory Libby, 86, of North Waterboro. He passed away Dec. 13, 2022 peacefully at his home doing what he loved, “tinkering” in his yard. Ivory was a wonderful, devoted husband and father.

Ivory was born on May 17, 1936, in Limerick to Asa and Mary May Libby. Ivory was the youngest of eight children. Ivory attended the Limerick schools. He left school in the 8th grade to help provide for his family. Ivory married Regina Ham on Aug. 15, 1954. They married at 15 and 18 years old and shared 68 beautiful years together. He bought their home on Chadbourne Ridge in the spring of 1955. Regina remembers having to climb through a window to see the three-room home and there was grass growing up through the floor. He built that home up to be six bedrooms to raise their five children.

He is survived by his five children, Warren Libby of North Waterboro, Curt Libby of Fort White, Fla., Mark Libby of East Waterboro, Joyce Stearns of Buxton, and Cindy Dumond of North Waterboro.

Dad taught us to stand tall, be proud, and know ourselves in all situations. He supported us all throughout the many accomplishments and difficulties in our lives, although it was not always spoken words to show support, you just knew he was there for you.

Ivory is also survived by his grandchildren Peter Libby, Rauland and Ashley Libby, Cody Libby, Josh Stearns, Justin and Julianne Dumond; and his great-grandchildren Lawson Libby, Asa and Teofil Libby, Derek Maxim, Elliot, Oliver and Alyann Stearns and predeceased great-granddaughter, Samantha Maxim.

Ivory had a 40-year career at Aerofab Lake Aircraft in Sanford as a fabricator. After retirement he went on to be busier than he ever was. Cutting and preparing wood was a 365-day-a-year chore, there were wood piles everywhere! Everyday was a day to get ready for the next season.

Anyone who saw Ivory would say “You look the same as you did 20 years ago, you don’t age a bit.”

We would love to have you come and honor his life at “The Celebration of Ivory Libby’s Life” on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Libby Homestead, 371 Chadbourne Ridge Rd., North Waterboro, ME 04061. Please stop by anytime. There will not be a formal service, just memory sharing and conversations. There will be buffet service of all Ivory’s favorites foods.

