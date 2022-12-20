PITTSFIELD – Hilda Christi Moss, 65, died on Dec. 15, 2022, in Pittsfield.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1957, in Bath, a daughter of Robert and Dawn (Avery) Cousins. She graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1975. She worked for several years in real estate.

Hilda was a beautiful, caring, and supportive woman. She had a very open and social personality. She was very proud of her children and absolutely loved her dogs. She enjoyed watching field hockey, participating in craft fairs, couponing and helping with fundraisers. She liked to be outdoors, enjoyed riding motorcycles and going four wheeling. She was an eclectic music lover, sold Tastefully Simple and was a lifetime member of the VFW.

Hilda is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Moss of Pittsfield; children Erin Verburgt and husband Benjamin of Augusta, Nicole Moss of Caribou, Brett Fortier of Clinton, Felicia Ouellette and husband Ryan of Wallagrass, and Dawn Deweese-Moss of Pittsfield and her significant other Abbie Keenan of Blue Hill; sister, Wanda Spear of Woolwich; niece, Heather Moore of Woolwich, nephew, Shawn Phelps of Woolwich; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be given to Forgotten Felines of Maine or to Clumber Spaniel Rescue and Placement.