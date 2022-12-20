GRAY – Margo Ann Reagan passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the young age of 68. Margo fought an intense battle with lung cancer and other complications with more strength than she gave herself credit for possessing. She passed away with Jack, her loving husband of 46 years, by her side. She is now reunited in Heaven with her Mémé, Agnes Gamache, mother Edna Croteau, and oldest sister, Marsha Kroll.

Born April 16, 1954, in Bridgeport, Conn., Margo was the sixth of Edna’s seven children. Educated in Portland, she later began working at the Jewish Home up on the Hill. She met Jack in 1973 and they married three years later.

After working nine years at the Jewish Home in Portland, Margo got a job at Maine Medical Center where she retired in 2019 after 33 years of employment.

Margo was a very private person. She didn’t love technology or rather said, it didn’t love her. Despite that, she enjoyed scrolling Facebook and seeing the lives of her siblings and their children and grandchildren unfold. She was strong in her beliefs and everyone knew it. She was equally passionate about her Faith as she was about politics! She’d hear your side of things, but be prepared to hear hers!

Margo enjoyed gardening, interior decorating, traveling, and shopping for her family. She was the best gift giver- always knowing just what her family needed and spoiling them with things they wanted.

She is survived by siblings, Jacki Gray, Jolene Michaud and husband Frank, Joe Croteau and wife Charlene, Jim Croteau and wife Cindy, Jeff Croteau and wife Robin; along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her oldest daughter, Tarsha Richmond and husband Keith, her bonus grandchildren, Kenzie and Xander; and younger daughter, Ashley Reagan and grandchildren, Evan and Zoe Marsh.

She was a selfless wife, mother and grandmother who also touched the lives of extended family, neighbors, coworkers, and the Mercy Staff that cared for her until she returned to her heavenly Father. She was too humble to realize the effect she had on others.

A small graveside service will take place April 18, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Margo’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margo’s name to the

American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; or

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous