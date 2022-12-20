BATH – Virginia M. Shaw, 81, of Bath and Greenville, died on Dec. 17, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born on June 18, 1941, in Bath, daughter of Thornton and Evelyne Percy.

She graduated from Morse High School in 1960, and Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She married Wayne C. Shaw on Nov. 20, 1965.

She worked as an RN at Massachusetts General Hospital from 1963 to 1966, and Bath Memorial Hospital from 1967 to 1987.

Ginger enjoyed many outdoor activities such as gardening, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Ginger loved animals, having numerous pets throughout the years. Stray and wild animals seemed to know this and had a knack for finding Ginger, who would magically nurse them back to health.

Ginger took great pride in organizing and attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting and academic events.

In her retirement she and her husband Wayne moved to Greenville and were very active members of the Moosehead Riders snowmobile club and were heavily involved in club charity events. They also enjoyed following NASCAR up and down the eastern seaboard.

She was predeceased by her husband Wayne; her parents Thornton and Evelyne; a brother, Robert Percy; and an infant daughter, Kathleen A. Shaw.

She is survived by son, Ron and his wife, Joy of Arrowsic, son, Gerry and his wife, Lisa of Valrico, Fla., and daughter, Kelley and her dog, CC of New York City, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Taylor and Brogan Shaw of Arrowsic, and Amanda and Stephen Shaw of Valrico, Fla.\

At Ginger’s request there will be no services at this time.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to her care team at Thornton Hall, and the CHANS Hospice Care for their support and guidance.

Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to

CHANS Hospice Care

60 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011