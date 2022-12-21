ter Weele, Dr. Jan Carl 87, of Falmouth, Nov. 21. Service 2 p.m., March 22, 2023, Cotton Mountain Community Church, Wolfeboro, N.H.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
