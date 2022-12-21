Martin, Nora E. Voccia 76, of Biddeford, Dec. 18, in Portland. Visit 4-7 p.m., Dec. 22, Cote Funeral Home, Saco. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Dec. 23, St. Joseph’s Church, Biddeford. Burial later.
