PORTLAND – George Douglas Parr, 71, of Portland, beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Zack and Jimmy Parr died unexpectedly in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Naples, Fla., 11 days after being told he had pancreatic cancer.

George was born Oct. 18, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo., to Rev. Dr. Alastair Parr, a Presbyterian minister, and Sylvia Hanna Parr. George was the eldest of eight and the family moved several times for various church postings. He considered Cambridge, N.Y., his hometown.

As a young man, George learned to throw pots in Vermont and helped organize the workforce at Bennington Potters. Pottery remained his lifelong passion, and his pieces are well-loved in the homes of friends and relatives across the country.

After entering the seafood wholesaling business, George’s life course changed when he met Kathleen (Parr) in 1987, married her in 1988 and moved to Maine in 1989. His legendary career as a fishmonger was detailed in a featured obituary published in the Press Herald.

George loved his family to the moon and back. His wife and sons, all of Portland, survive him; as do his siblings Alison (Jay) Jefferson of Silver Spring, Md., Thaddeus (Mandy) Parr of Horseshoe, N.C., Clarissa (John) Sweeney of Wells, and Malcolm of Belle Fourche, S.D.; and many nieces, nephews; and in-laws.

His parents; sisters Rachel Parr Gordon (Gene) and Annie Maxwell Parr, and brother, Jared Parr (Jane), predeceased him.

A celebration of George’s wonderful life will be held in Portland in late winter.

To honor his pride in being part of the food pipeline, the family has started a fundraiser to support Full Plates, Full Potential, which works to end child hunger in Maine.

If you wish to contribute, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1156740748212066/1156740784878729/, or go to

https://fullplates.salsalabs.org/give/index.html,

tell them George sent you.