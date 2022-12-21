AUBURN – Ralph Spiers, 80, of South Portland and Auburn, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2022 at the Androscoggin Hospice House after three years of declining health.

Ralph was born in Brookline, Mass. on May 16, 1942. At the age of six, he was adopted by his grandmother, Marion Spiers and her husband Ralph, of Brighton, Mass. He attended parochial school until the family moved to Portland in the 1950s. There, he attended Cliff Island School and Portland High School, graduating in 1960. He then enlisted in the Navy. In 1965, he married Shirley D. Cushing of Cliff Island and had a daughter.

Ralph held numerous jobs throughout his lifetime, retiring after 30 years as a self-employed business owner; Ralph’s Heating and Service. In his spare time, he loved playing golf and getting together with close friends and family. He also enjoyed working around the house. There was nothing that he could not do or repair.

The loves of his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren for whom he was known as “PaPa”. He was so proud of his grandson, Casey during his boxing career; he would never miss a fight even during his time of declining health. He was always there for his family, no matter the circumstance. His granddaughter, Carly, was known to him as his “Tweetie Pie” for whom he adored.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Spiers of Auburn; daughter, Joanne Spiers and her partner, Lee Feldman of Lisbon; grandchildren Casey Streeter and his wife Abby of Gray, granddaughter, Carly Kennedy of Gray; and four great-grandchildren, Kaysen Streeter, Kaisley Streeter, Emily Kennedy and Anthony Kennedy.

He has left so many memories of love and laughter his family will cherish forever.

Per Ralph’s wishes there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

You may make a donation in his memory to the following charities: The National Kidney Foundation and The American Heart Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous