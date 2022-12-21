BATH – Cecily Hume died quietly at HillHouse in Bath on Dec. 13, 2022. She was 93 years old, having been born in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 21, 1929.

Cecily grew up in Ann Arbor, Mich., attended the University of Michigan (1951), and moved to Boston in her twenties where she worked as an editor. She married William K. Henze, had two children and later divorced. For her, the New England coast was the best place to live. In 1988, she moved to Brunswick from Marblehead, Mass., from one antique house to another. She preferred antique houses, the feel of them, and enjoyed their care and interior design.

She loved to read and write, was notably organized, and was a faithful correspondent with friends near and far. She also spent time gardening, volunteering for the local land trust, traveling, and supporting environmental causes.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Henze, her son Tom Henze, his wife Julia; and grandchildren, Elias and Siona. She will be remembered fondly.

