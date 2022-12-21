PORTLAND – Timothy W. Leavitt, 77, of Portland, died Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 in Portland.

He was born in Portland April 3, 1945 the son of Joseph and Winnifred (McCloy) Leavitt Dyke. He grew up in South Portland and entered the United States Marine Corps in 1967. In December of 1968, Tim married the love of his life, Carol Bickford while on leave from Vietnam. They honeymooned in Hawaii before Tim went back to serve his country. Tim served for almost three years, including two tours in Vietnam as a Combat Engineer. He was a sergeant when he was discharged with several commendations.

Tim worked as a carpenter for the Portland School System where he met his closest friends. Tim and Carol went on to have four children who all attended Portland schools and were communicants of St. Patrick’s Church. Tim was a hardworking man with an exceptional sense of humor, something no doubt passed along to his children. He enjoyed watching NASCAR in his free time.

Tim is survived by his wife, Carol (Bickford) Leavitt; his brothers James and Joseph, his sister, Kathleen; his daughter, Melissa of Westbrook, his son Matthew Leavitt and wife Rhiana of Scarborough, his son, Michael and wife Catherine of Waterboro, and his daughter, Marianne and husband Kevin of Portland.

Tim’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren Jordan, Kaitryn, Trafton, Sawyer, Reid, and Lillian. Tim also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Thursday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To view Tim’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.