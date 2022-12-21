WESTBROOK – Suzanne “Sue” Allen Golder, 84, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Portland, the daughter of Carroll B. and Josephine Morris Allen. Sue graduated from Deering High School, class of 1957.

After high school she married Lewis L. Golder, Sr. and they settled in Westbrook. They were married 27 years and had five children. She was a member of the red hat ladies, loved to line dance, golf, and enjoyed watching baseball. She also enjoyed spending winters in Florida.

Sue was the family matriarch as she was predeceased by her parents; sisters Pauline “Polly” Parker and Joan Smith, as well as her brother, Richard “Dickie” Allen.

Surviving are her daughters Teresa Brady and her husband, Dan, of Westbrook, Sherry Walrath of Hebron, and Holly Packard and her husband, Warren, of Hebron, and her sons Lewis Golder, Jr. of Windham, and Kevin Golder of Westbrook; 13 grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; and three nephews and a niece.

Sue’s visitation will be held at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Burial will be private.

To leave an online condolence please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

﻿