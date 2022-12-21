TOPSHAM – In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Terrance Sean Prescott, “Terry”, of Topsham, and caring partner and father of two, died peacefully after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 49 years old.

Born in Fairfax, Va. on April 30, 1973, he was the son of John and Sue Prescott of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Terry was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his partner of almost 20 years, Alison Keegan of Topsham and their two children, Garrett Keegan, 12, and Madeleine Keegan, 7; his brother, Jefferson Prescott of Summerton, S.C., and sister, Tanya Prescott of Great Meadows, N.J.

Terry was a 1995 graduate of Florida International University with a B.S in Biology. He later moved to Virginia, where he met Alison, and the two moved to Maine in 2004. Terry spent an entire career as a retail manager for a variety of well-known operations including Barnes and Noble, HomeGoods, Borders Books and Music, DSW, and Old Navy. His tireless work ethic, ability to bring humor and fun to a job, and willingness to groom future leaders made him an inspiring mentor to those who worked for him.

Terry was an extremely private person and when not working the crazy retail hours, valued time with his family. He loved Stephen King novels, camping and watching Marvel and Star Wars movies with his son, and growing gardens and going to the beach with his daughter. He loved triple espressos, day trips to Bar Harbor, and lazy Sunday afternoon watching football.

A celebration of life will be held sometime in the late winter or spring of 2023, when friends and family can gather to remember and share stories of Terry with his children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Terry may be made to The Dempsey Center of Lewiston or Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, two organizations that provided incredible support to him and his family during this extremely difficult year.