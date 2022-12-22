TOPSHAM – Loann Rollins Thomas, 90, passed away in her home Dec. 16, surrounded by her family and loving caretakers.

Loann was born to Wilder Chester Rollins and Lephie Laweryson Rollins on Sept. 4, 1932 in Bingham. Upon high school graduation she moved to Boston, Mass. to attend Fisher Junior College and graduated two years later. Shortly after, she was hired by Boston University to work as a secretary. While working at BU, she met her future husband, Gordon Compton Thomas, a Professor of Creative Writing. They married in the First Congregational Church in Bingham on Nov. 20, 1954.

In 1960 the couple moved to Sudbury, Mass. where they raised their two daughters, Lisa Beth Thomas and Lori Thomas Dana. Loann was a devoted homemaker and a loving mother. Loann was widowed in 1980 and began working as a teller at West Newton Savings Bank where her loyalty and sense of humor made her a favorite of many of the bank’s customers.

Loann enjoyed nature and wildlife, always marveling at the changing of the seasons and it’s accompanying traditions. She loved walking, and one of her favorites places was at The New England Botanic Garden in Tower Hill, Boylston, Mass.

In 2003 she returned to Maine to live at Highland Green in Topsham. Her love of the world around her never waned: she loved her home and surroundings, watching chipmunks scamper around her yard, identifying newly appearing birds and enjoying “adventure rides” around her beloved state of Maine.

She was predeceased by her sister, June Pedrick of Keosauqua, Iowa.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Beth Thomas and wife Susan E. Swanson of Napa, Calif., her daughter, Lori Thomas Dana and husband Barry Dana of Solon; and her granddaughter, Sikwani Bea Dana and husband Nathan Dana of Solon.

In keeping with Mrs. Thomas’ wishes, services will be celebrated privately by family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Topsham Fire and Rescue,

100 Main St.,

Topsham, ME 04086;

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074; or

The New England Botanic Garden in Tower Hill,

11 French Dr.,

Boylston, MA 01505

