Suzanne “Gosselin” Bourcier passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at Gosnell House at the age of 91.

She was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Sherbrooke, Canada, the daughter of Gerard and Jeanne (Lapointe) Gosselin.

Her family moved to Biddeford, Maine, when she was 2 years old. Suzanne was educated at St. Joseph’s School in Biddeford. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church.

On July 4, 1949, Suzanne married the love of her life Armand Bourcier at St. Joseph’s Church.

Suzanne and Armand lovingly raised three children, Robert, Rachel, and Denise.

Together they enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, and dancing. They were happily married for 35 years until his passing in 1984.

Advertisement

In Suzanne’s later years, she was a member of the Daughters of Isabela Circle Chapter # 828. In 1996, she was named Daughter of the year for her many hours of activity and helpful demeanor. She also was a member of the Senior 50 plus club, which presented her with a Certificate of Appreciation for her over 40 years of membership. Suzanne was also a member of Eagles Club #804, York County Veterans Alliance, Maine Council of Senior Citizens, Freemont Club, and Happy Rovers Club.

Suzanne enjoyed bowling and playing cards with her friends. Suzanne was also known to hide her favorite snack, chocolate and fudge.

Suzanne is preceded by” her husband of 35 years, Armand Bourcier; daughter, Rachel; brother, Gilles Gosselin; and parents, Gerard and Jeanne Gosselin.

Suzanne is lovingly survived by: her son, Robert and wife, Betty Bourcier of Greenland, New Hampshire; daughter, Denise, and husband, Mark Myers of Biddeford, Maine; sister, Yolande, and husband, Ronald Labonte of Biddeford; sister-in-law, Camilla of East Boston; four grandchildren, Scott, Jaime, Jason, and Danielle; along with four great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. Biddeford, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a brief service following.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice in her honor.

Hope Memorial Chapel is respectfully handling Mrs. Bourcier’s arrangements.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: