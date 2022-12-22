BRUNSWICK – David Nelson Widmer, 88, died peacefully in his home on Dec. 7, 2022.

He was born in Lebanon, Ky., on Nov. 6, 1934, to Marguerite

Jeanneret and Nelson David Widmer. He graduated from Lebanon High School, Centre College and The University of Louisville Dental School.

He was proud of serving in the United States Army, first as an enlisted man in Kentucky and then as a captain in the Army Dental Corps at Tripler Army Hospital and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.

While in Hawaii, he met his wife, Lois, to whom he was married for 57

years. After leaving the Army in 1966, they moved to Brunswick where he established his own dental practice and became an active member of the community. He was a founding co-president of the Merrymeeting Dental Society and served terms as president of both the Maine Chapter of the Academy of General Dentistry and the New England Dental Society. He also served on the board of the Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund, and was a member of Brunswick Rotary.

David loved family, gardening, music, oceans, flying, songbirds, dogs,

sunsets, trains, yodeling, gathering the family around a fondue pot, and

homebrewing. He had an extensive knowledge of the human body and took an active role in troubleshooting and managing his own and his family’s health.

David was a private pilot, finding peace in the open skies above

Merrymeeting Bay and the midcoast. He enjoyed the fellowship of other

pilots as a member of the Flight Time Flying Club. Another source of great joy for David was singing and playing music. For many years he sang with The Choral Art Society in Portland and was a faithful member of the choir at First Parish Church, where he served as Chairman of the Music Committee for many years. He enjoyed playing the trombone and piano.

David was very proud of his Swiss heritage. He enjoyed getting the family together and lighting bottle rockets in the backyard to celebrate Swiss Day every August first. He made several trips to Switzerland, one was with his family as a teenager, and one was with Lois and their children, spending time with relatives and exploring his family roots. His last trip was with a group of friends with whom he and Lois traveled widely.

He is survived by Lois; son, Glen and his wife, Kim, and their two sons, Isaac and Ruben; son, Brian and his daughter Acacia; daughter, Margaret “Meg” Terwilliger and her husband Jolyon and their two sons, Luca and Liam; brother-in-law and good friend, Ken Blanchard and his wife Kay; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving sister, Marie Louise Pallansch and her

husband Bob in 2020.

There will be a service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance on Jan. 21,

2023, at 11 a.m. at First Parish Church in Brunswick. Service is available via livestream; a link can be found at firstparish.net.

Donations in his name may be made to the

Music Endowment Fund of First Parish Church

of Brunswick,

and to the

Dr. David Widmer

Award Fund, c/o BASAF

P.O. Box 867

Brunswick, ME 04011

