BRUNSWICK – Serge Alexey Cryvoff, known for his determination, excellence, quick wit and true Renaissance spirit, died peacefully in Brunswick on Dec. 15, 2022. He was 80.

Born on Dec. 4, 1942 in Oneida, N.Y., Serge grew up on a farm in the nearby village of Durhamville, N.Y. with his immigrant parents, Alexey Sergei and Caroline Mary (Cepuch) Cryvoff, along with his younger sister, Anna. Despite the hardships of farm life, his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic, a love of music and a responsibility to share his talents with the community.

For Serge, anything worth doing was worth giving 110 percent. At school, he excelled in his studies earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson College of Technology in 1964. In 1965, he married his hometown sweetheart, Helen Simchik, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Soon after, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and went onto serve in the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star Medal. After his military service, Serge joined Texaco Research Labs in Beacon, N.Y. where he worked for nearly 40 years. He co-authored numerous research papers during his career and is named inventor on two patents. He and Helen settled in Wappingers Fall, N.Y. where they welcomed their daughter, Cathy.

He began sharing his musical gifts as a youth when he accompanied school pageants on the piano. Throughout his life, his love for sacred and classical music found him playing the organ for mass, choir rehearsals, weddings and funerals. He also accompanied several amateur musical productions.

Beyond music, Serge had an insatiable thirst for speed. Whether driving sports cars, motorcycles, sailboats or skiing, Serge loved one thing above all else: to go fast. He joined the Poughkeepsie Sports Car Club, Chelsea Yacht Club, and Family Ski Meisters—feeding his competitive nature and fostering long-lasting friendships along the way.

At Chelsea Yacht Club, he was a natural leader as Rear Commodore of House, managing repair projects at the clubhouse both large and small. He led two years as Commodore throwing himself into everything from regattas to pig roasts to afternoon cocktails by the water. He enjoyed taking new sailors onboard his boat, Noteworthy, and showing them the ropes (or lines, as the case may be.)

As a master carpenter, Serge designed and created many beautiful pieces of furniture in his lifetime. Cherry mission chairs, coffee tables, kitchen cabinets, dressers, headboards…all lovingly made for his wife and family. Beyond his family, he used his talents to help those in need in Dutchess County. At Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit organization which offers no-cost home repairs to those in need, Serge shared his skills and was dubbed a fixer-of-all-things. He served as both board member and house captain—where he visited people’s homes to assess needed fixes and supervised volunteer teams on projects. During his 20 years of service, he helped make hundreds of homes in Duchess County dry and safe. He approached every home with the expertise of a master carpenter, and every homeowner with dignity and respect.

When not helping others, Serge loved adventure and exploration. He road tripped Route 66, skied from the Alps to Utah and sailed from the Gulf of Maine to the Virgin Islands. He traveled often to Europe with Helen and dear friends.

In his last few years, Serge’s health declined. His hands and body, which had served him so well all his life, started to fail and weaken. His tools sat unused and his projects dwindled. Despite his decline, Serge always had a big smile for those who visited. He suffered a grand mal seizure the day before Thanksgiving and died peacefully in his new home surrounded by Cathy and Helen in Brunswick on Dec. 15, 2022. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, embracing every challenge and adventure that came his way. His love and dedication to his family and community will leave a lasting impact.

Serge is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Cathy; and grandchildren Connor (and wife Beth), Aaron, Leah and Owen.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 106 Jackson St., Fishkill, N.Y. on Jan. 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life reception will follow at Chelsea Yacht Club, 22 Front St., Chelsea, N.Y. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

