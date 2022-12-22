READING, Mass. – James Michael Wyse, known to friends and family as “Jim” and “Jimmy”, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 8, 2022.

Born and raised in Portland, Jim attended Cheverus and Deering High Schools, and received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maine at Orono. He traded a long career as an engineer at Vicor Corp. for a position as Director of Web Design at UMass Boston, which he held until his passing.

An accomplished guitarist, he grew up in a musical household where he had his first lessons with his mother, and practiced and performed with his two brothers. He continued with advanced training at the Boston Conservatory, and went on to play and perform regularly in the classical, jazz, flamenco and rock genres, often on guitars that he built himself.

Jimmy, in his life, was a man of varied passions: He skydived, played football and racketball, built rockets, made Polish babka and pierogi for Christmas, coached his daughter’s junior high softball team, built and flew model airplanes, golfed, raced model cars and was an avid calligrapher.

He was predeceased by his son, James Jr.; father, Richard J. Wyse, stepfather, Harvey J. Patry; and stepsister, Claire Sweeney Patry.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie; daughter, Kaera; mother, Victoria Zdanowicz Patry; sister, Carolyn Robinson and husband Don, brothers Joseph and wife Erin, Paul and husband François Germain; aunt, Carolyn Zdanowicz; cousins Ann Nash and husband Tom, Judy Zdanowicz and husband Jeff Pullins; nieces Nicole Ruginski and husband Jamie, Katherine Kirk, nephews Paul Kirk, Cole and Nicholas Wyse; stepsisters Denise Patry Leidy and husband John, Gisele Patry and wife Kim Kiefer, stepbrothers Marc Patry, Jules Patry and wife Suzanne, and Norman Patry.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring.

