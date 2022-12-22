WAKEFIELD, Mass. – Margaret (McLaughlin) Bonarrigo formerly of Orr’s Island and most recently residing in Wakefield, Mass., passed away on Nov. 26, 2022 at the age of 81. Born the second daughter of Eugene McLaughlin and Theresa (Sheehy) McLaughlin in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 9, 1941, Margaret (“Peg” or Peggy” depending on how well you knew her) grew up on Myrtle Street in Jamaica Plain.

Keenly intelligent and always curious, Peg was a quick study in how to blaze her own trail through the world. She attended Girls Latin School and in 1959 was one of the first seven undergraduate women admitted to Boston College’s College of Arts and Sciences. Senior Jesuit officials objected to their admission and no other women were admitted to the College until 1970.

After graduation, Peg taught high school English and earned a master’s in English before returning to school to get her Juris Doctor (JD) degree at Boston University in 1972, first practicing in Massachusetts and later in Maine where she was happily self-employed.

Widowed at an early age, Peg took another chance on love, marrying Joe Bonarrigo in 1974 and becoming stepmother to Lisa, Laura, Jay, Joby, Angela and Andrew. They added to the family the following year with the birth of Julia. Married for 32 years until Joe’s passing, their marriage was grounded in mutual admiration, entrepreneurial spirit, and an appreciation for where they came from and where they were going.

An engaged member of the communities where she worked and lived, Peg volunteered with several non-profit organizations and served on the boards of the Harpswell Garden Club and Orr’s Island Library. Always a writer, after retirement Peg set about writing two novels, a memoir, and many short stories. A sampling of her work is currently in the process of being published under her maiden name.

As impressive as her academic, professional and other accomplishments are, Peg will be remembered most by those closest to her for her quick wit, sense of humor, steadfastness, practicality, wise counsel and good advice. She had a uniquely curated set of interests and skills that made her a pleasure to be around. She was an accomplished gardener who waged war against the groundhogs that were devouring her flowers, capturing and relocating the critters to the other side of town. Two rules of gardening she swore by: it’s better to put a $10 plant in a $100 hole than a $100 plant in a $10 hole, and never fertilize the rhubarb. Other favorite adages were, “If you want something done, ask a busy person,” “The shortest distance between two points is the way you know,” and “Life is uncertain, start with dessert.” She was an expert knitter. She made the best tuna fish sandwiches and legendary pies. She loved music, especially Opera and Jazz. An avid swimmer, she competed with her son-in-law to be the first one in the cold Maine ocean each season.

Determined to master the wheel yoga pose by the time she turned 70, she found her attempts thwarted by a yet to be identified Parkinson’s diagnosis lying under the surface, a challenge and reality she confronted with immense dignity and courage. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the healthcare professionals, assisted living community staff and those closest to her, especially her companion, Sy Epstein, for supporting Peg through this period.

Carrying on Peggy’s legacy and her memory are her sisters Patricia Williams and Theresa Stone and husband C.F. Stone III, brother, Eugene McLaughlin, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard Bonarrigo and Diane Tabor; daughter, Julia Bonarrigo and husband Matthew Jones and their two daughters, Emily and Sarah; companion of the past 12 years, Seymour Epstein; her six stepchildren and their families, Lisa Bonarrigo and husband Chris Bruni (Andrew, Jordan, Abigail, Aurora); Laura Bonarrigo (Isaac and Billie); James Bonarrigo and wife Kim (Grace and Vincent); Joe Bonarrigo and wife Kimberley (William, Alyssa, Brendle); Angela Bonarrigo; Andrew Bonarrigo and wife Jennifer (Amber, Liliana); nephews Charles Williams and Charles Stone, niece, Rosemary Williams; and numerous lifelong friends, as well as dear friends she made over the course of her life.

A celebration of Margaret’s remarkable life will take place in the spring when the flowers are blooming. Pie will be served.

For those wishing to honor Peg with a contribution, please consider the following organizations: the Orr’s Island Library (oilblogcom.com/giving), Harpswell, and the Pine Street Inn (https://www.pinestreetinn.org/ways-to-give), Boston, Mass.

