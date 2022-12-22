PHUKET, Thailand – Shepherd Brooks Martin was born on April 12, 1985 in Portland, the third child of Angelica Brooks Martin and Michael Fernand Martin.

Shep enjoyed his childhood in North Waterboro and Denmark; fishing, camping, skiing, playing video games and riding his bike. Shep attended overnight summer camp, Indian Acres, in Fryeburg for seven summers where he excelled at various activities.

At the age of 11, Shep attended the Fay School in Southborough, Mass. for four years as a boarding student. Following Fay, he attended New Hampton School in New Hampton, N.H., where he was the goalie on the varsity lacrosse team. Shep graduated from Massabesic High School in Waterboro in 2004.

Following high school, Shepherd attended the highly regarded culinary school, Le Cordon Bleu, in Sydney, Australia, where he studied culinary arts. Shep enjoyed traveling and embraced individuals from all parts of the world. He enjoyed learning about different cultures and customs. It was while traveling in Thailand that Shep met his future wife, Siriphon “Nok” Sannok. The two were married in 2010.

Shep worked in multiple kitchens cooking, including the York Harbor Inn, in York Harbor, but Shep’s true passion was motorcycles and cars. Shep loved to ride, drive and watch racing. He rode at the amateur level at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. Shep had a great knowledge about both motorcycles and cars. Shep was also a free spirit, with a good sense of humor who loved to have a good time. Shep never shied away from a risky situation, but rather embraced the challenge.

Shep and Nok moved to Phuket, Thailand in November 2021 where the weather was hot and humid and the riding season was long. All things that Shep enjoyed. Shep had many friends and family members who embraced him for the unique individual that he was.

Shep died in a tragic accident in Phuket, Thailand on Nov. 27, 2022.