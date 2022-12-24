A curious 2-year-old girl who loves rainbows and unicorns. Six-year-old twins who are very sweet boys. And two sisters, 12 and 11, who got really excited about Christmas traditions this year.
Those children, described in recent letters from proud parents, are among thousands like them in southern and midcoast Maine who are enjoying new toys and books on Christmas and throughout the holidays because of the generosity of strangers who support the Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts. The gifts not only bring joy to children who most need it, they bring relief and hope to their parents.
A note arrived this week at the Toy Fund workshop with a message from one parent to all the donors, big and small, as well as the volunteers and businesses that helped make the magic happen for a 73rd straight year.
“There are no words to accurately explain how grateful we are for all your generosity, thoughtfulness, kindness and selflessness this holiday season. This past couple of months have been exceptionally hard for us, as I’m sure they have been for many others.
“Because of you, we will have gifts this Christmas. Thank you so much. You’ve made such a difference for us.
“Merry Christmas.”
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
James & Maureen Gorman $2,000
Clifford & Debra Walker $150
Karen & Chuck Strandberg $100
Merry Christmas! Brew & Cocoa $1,000
In memory of George & Nancy Odun $25
In loving memory of Bill Farrington $100
Merry Christmas to Aunt Aurie & Uncle Bob. Love, Ross & Cil $100
In memory of Barry M Campbell, Vietnam Vet, 1947-1995 $100
Lawrence & Karan Miller $100
For Neily $100
Merry Christmas! Grammie, PaPa, Clara, and Greta $100
In memory of loved ones. From Doris, Barbara, Mark & Roger $25
In support of a truly great charity. John Hunnewell $50
To help bring cheer & celebration to children! Patrick & Anne Gibbon $100
Walter Stinson $500
In memory of Ronald Leeman, from his family $25
Aurelio Monaco $25
Thank you Portland Press Herald, from the Fream Family $100
A family for peace $100
In memory of family loved ones no longer with us. The Colville Family $200
In loving memory of Raymond A Strout, loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. $50
Merry Christmas to the children! William & Judy Johnson $50
From Kevin & Brian $100
In loving memory of my sister-in-law, Carol Ivers, from Beverlee $25.51
The Kline Family $50
From the Proprietors of Union Wharf, Portland, Maine $200
Anonymous $100
David & Ntoetse $100
Merry Christmas! $100
In loving memory of Lina Biggers, from Mom and Tom $100
Anonymous $50
Stan Allain $300
In memory of John W and John M Sullivan, from Lynne E Sullivan $500
Happy Holidays! $50
TOTAL TO DATE: $183,107.51
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.