A curious 2-year-old girl who loves rainbows and unicorns. Six-year-old twins who are very sweet boys. And two sisters, 12 and 11, who got really excited about Christmas traditions this year.

Those children, described in recent letters from proud parents, are among thousands like them in southern and midcoast Maine who are enjoying new toys and books on Christmas and throughout the holidays because of the generosity of strangers who support the Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts. The gifts not only bring joy to children who most need it, they bring relief and hope to their parents.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

A note arrived this week at the Toy Fund workshop with a message from one parent to all the donors, big and small, as well as the volunteers and businesses that helped make the magic happen for a 73rd straight year.

“There are no words to accurately explain how grateful we are for all your generosity, thoughtfulness, kindness and selflessness this holiday season. This past couple of months have been exceptionally hard for us, as I’m sure they have been for many others.

“Because of you, we will have gifts this Christmas. Thank you so much. You’ve made such a difference for us.

“Merry Christmas.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

James & Maureen Gorman $2,000

Clifford & Debra Walker $150

Karen & Chuck Strandberg $100

Merry Christmas! Brew & Cocoa $1,000

In memory of George & Nancy Odun $25

In loving memory of Bill Farrington $100

Merry Christmas to Aunt Aurie & Uncle Bob. Love, Ross & Cil $100

In memory of Barry M Campbell, Vietnam Vet, 1947-1995 $100

Lawrence & Karan Miller $100

For Neily $100

Merry Christmas! Grammie, PaPa, Clara, and Greta $100

In memory of loved ones. From Doris, Barbara, Mark & Roger $25

In support of a truly great charity. John Hunnewell $50

To help bring cheer & celebration to children! Patrick & Anne Gibbon $100

Walter Stinson $500

In memory of Ronald Leeman, from his family $25

Aurelio Monaco $25

Thank you Portland Press Herald, from the Fream Family $100

A family for peace $100

In memory of family loved ones no longer with us. The Colville Family $200

In loving memory of Raymond A Strout, loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. $50

Merry Christmas to the children! William & Judy Johnson $50

From Kevin & Brian $100

In loving memory of my sister-in-law, Carol Ivers, from Beverlee $25.51

The Kline Family $50

From the Proprietors of Union Wharf, Portland, Maine $200

Anonymous $100

David & Ntoetse $100

Merry Christmas! $100

In loving memory of Lina Biggers, from Mom and Tom $100

Anonymous $50

Stan Allain $300

In memory of John W and John M Sullivan, from Lynne E Sullivan $500

Happy Holidays! $50

TOTAL TO DATE: $183,107.51

