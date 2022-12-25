FALMOUTH – David Thomas Jaynes, 69, died unexpectedly on Dec. 13, 2022.

David was born in Portland on June 29, 1953, and graduated from Windham High School in 1971. In his early career, David was a manager for Kmart and Kresge’s, and later worked at Red Carpet cleaning business.

David was predeceased by his father, Leonard; and his brother, Larry.

He is survived by his wife, Laureleen; his mother, Joyce; his brothers Steve, Ronald, and Forrest, his sister, Corina Jackson; his son, Keith and wife Rachel, his daughter, Karen Roman and husband Bill; and many other family members.

David’s memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please visit http://www.Lindquistfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy.