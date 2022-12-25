Knott, Marie A. 98, of Westbrook, Dec. 21. Visiting hours, Dec. 28, 5 to 7 p.m., Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Dec. 29, St. Hyacinth Church, Westbrook.
