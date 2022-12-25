WESTBROOK – Marie A. Knott passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Gorham House at the age of 98. She was born in Westbrook on Jan. 17, 1924, one of the 12 children of Elie and Albina (Harnois) Labrecque.

Marie was raised in Westbrook and attended St. Hyacinth School and Westbrook High School. She than enlisted in the Women’s Air Corps and spent 1 1/2 years stationed in LaGuardia NY where she met her husband to be, Bernard (Bernie) Kno0.

Marie and Bernard were married at St. Hyacinth Church on Feb. 9, 1946. Marie supported and traveled with her husband to his many assignments during his 26-year military career. Assignment locations included Springfield Mass., Newfoundland, Providence R.I., Burlington, Vt., Montgomery Ala., Honolulu Hawaii, and back to Westover AFB MA. When Bernard was transferred overseas to Wiesbaden, Germany, Marie brought her family to Westbrook, where she and nine children were welcomed into the home of her father and sister Irene Thibeault, the home that Marie had been raised in. Once Bernard was discharged from the Air Force, Marie and Bernard bought the family home on Roy Ave in Westbrook where they lived until Bernard’s death in 2013. In all, the Knott family moved 12 times during their dad’s military career.

Marie worked at Fairchild Semi-Conductor and then later at Bradlees Department Store from 1966 until her retirement in 1986. Bernard and Marie loved to dance on Saturday evenings, especially to Big Band music. Many of their evenings at home were spent playing cards with each other or family and friends. Bernard and Marie were also avid bowling partners at Colonial Bowling Lanes for many years. Marie was gibed in crocheting and made beautiful doilies for each of her children.

After the death of her husband, Marie resided with her daughter for nearly six years until she moved into an independent living facility at Ashton Gardens Portland. After several falls she moved to Gorham House where she continued to live until her death.

Marie was a member of the Daughters of Isabella for 40 years and a devoted communicant of St. Hyacinth’s Church. She loved attending daily Lenten Masses after her last child started school and she continued to do so for many years. Her greatest joys in life centered around her family. When family visited you would always find “Grammy” rocking a child to sleep. She loved her pool and cookouts on Sundays with all of her children and their families. Marie also enjoyed taking her family for summer visits to her parents’ camp on Sebago Lake, where it was common for her brothers, sisters, and their families to gather for swimming, barbeques, and infamous games of volleyball and cards.

Marie was predeceased by her husband Bernard and 11 brothers and sisters and their spouses. She is survived by her six daughters, Barbara Heath and husband John of Falmouth, Joanna Francoeur and husband Paul of Gorham, Maureen LeBeau and husband Bruce of Westbrook, Sharon Knott of Windham, Brenda Slivinsky of Windham, Deborah Knott O’Brion and husband Michael of Portland and three sons, Bernard Knott, Jr. and wife Donna of Gorham, Hilary Knott and wife Gabrielle Lovi of Windham, and Brian Knott of Windham. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving compassionate care she received from the staff at Gorham House and the wonderful staff from Beacon Hospice.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Interment will be at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. To express condolences or to participate in Marie’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Marie’s memory can be made to:

the Gorham House

50 New Portland Road

Gorham, ME 04038 or:

St. Hyacinth Church

“Help Your Neighbor Fund”

268 Brown St.

Westbrook, ME 04092