SCARBOROUGH – Harold Page Burnham – Beloved family man, Landlord for nearly 60 years, passed away unexpectedly in Florida after enjoying a life of 80 years. Harold had been very active and mentally alert up to his passing.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1942, the son of Harold Ansel Burnham and Priscilla Page Burnham in Pine Point, Scarborough. His father was a lobsterman, lifeguard, and hunter, a true lover of the outdoor life. Harold Page inherited his need for individual freedom from his dad.

Harold graduated from Scarborough High School in 1960 participating in many sporting activities and then served honorable in the United States Marines before completing his education at the University of Maine and graduating with a Business Degree in 1968.

He married Patricia Peterson on Feb. 1, 1964, his high school sweetheart and they were inseparable for his entire life. They were best friends and participated in many sport and business activities together. They enjoyed bowling and golfing together. Harold won many bowling tournaments in his younger years and played competitive golf in Maine and Florida. Harold was a devoted, faithful, and loving husband to Patricia for 59 years.

After college Harold worked in the computer field for 10 years designing many of the first online computer networking merchandising and banking systems. He was many times tempted with employment outside of Maine but considered his family and their quality of life was more important than career advancement. He loved his community, donating and building the Peterson Field complex was just one of the generous acts that will be enjoyed for many generations to come.

Harold enjoyed being independent and making his own life’s decisions which resulted in his decision to become self-employed. He and his wife became real estate brokers in 1973 and started building a career in real estate investments. Over a period of 60 years, they owned more than 50 properties in the greater Portland area. Through courageous risk and thorough business skills they provided affordable workforce housing and consistently owned more than 300 units of housing in the area.

In business, as in life, Harold treated everyone with kindness and respect. He was a consummate family man using all his spare time coaching youth sports for 15 years as his sons grew up. He enjoyed teaching the eager youngsters the skills of the games of baseball, basketball, and soccer.

Harold and Patricia owned harness horses for many years and their horse, Michael’s All Star, held the State of Maine pacing record for many years. They had a great time following their horses throughout New England and at all the Maine Agricultural Fairs.

After retiring from active participation in his business enterprise, he devoted many hours to recording events in his and Patricia’s life and writing their family’s genealogy. It was a labor of love that occupied years of their lives. The culmination of his efforts are detailed in his book of 2000 pages entitled “The Burnham Saga” documenting 400 years of his family’s history.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; their three sons, Kenneth Page Burnham and wife Jessica of Scarborough, Michael Page Burnham and wife Roxanne of Scarborough, and Harold Page Burnham II of Scarborough; six grandchildren, Domonique Ariel Soules and husband James Soules of Saco, Sophia Paige Burnham, Anthony Page Burnham, River Page Burnham, Maysun Frances Burnham, and Noelle Olivia Burnham; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Emmet Soules and Daniel James Soules.

Burial will be in the Burnham Family Plot in the Scarborough Memorial Cemetery across the street where he lived for over 50 years on the Old Blue Point Road. Harold Page Burnham was a role model and an outstanding community member and will be deeply missed.

If you would like to send condolences, cards, letters, or flowers please send to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, ME 04106.

