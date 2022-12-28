WOOLWICH – Donald Cromwell Kenney, 89, peacefully passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Midcoast Hospital, Brunswick. He was born April 15, 1933, the son of Charles and Iva Kenney. He attended Morse High School, graduating in 1951. Donald joined the Navy on April 7, 1953. He served in the Korean War and was discharged honorably in March of 1957. He worked at the Bath Iron Works and then worked at the Brunswick Naval Air Station where he worked till, he retired in 1993. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved traveling, camping, hunting, and fishing. Often being out fished by Shirley, according to his sons. He loved eating lobsters and all kinds of seafood.

He married Shirley A. Welner in Topsham on Sept. 4, 1954, He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Shirley A. Kenney, and his brother, Warren Kenney. He is survived by his brother Norman Kenney of Bath, his sister in law Nancy Harrington of Clinton, two sons, Gregory D. Kenney (Sherry) of Richmond, and Wayne R. Kenney (Lori) of Red Wing, Minn.; four grandchildren, Abbey Kenney of Brunswick, Erin Hartill (Jon) of Brunswick, Nathan Kenney (Jessie) of Sandy Hook, Conn., Ryan Kenney (Sarah) of Woolwich; three stepgrandchildren, Amanda Walton (Gary) of Ocean Springs, Miss., Susan Gordon (Billy) of Jacksonville Fla., Byron Bouchard (Christina) of Topsham; 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Dec 30, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., in Brunswick. The interment will be in Murphy’s Corner Cemetery, Woolwich in the spring of 2023.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Organization, American Cancer Society and The Salvation Army.

