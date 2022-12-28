BUXTON- Ronald E. Usher, 84, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022.

He was born in Westbrook on Sept. 28, 1938, a son of the late Harry and Irene (Delcourt) Usher.

Ron will always be remembered for his love of people. Ron was a man of many professions and public callings. He was a firefighter, a U S Navy sailor, three term city counselor, a paper maker, union leader, fundraiser, United Way co-chair and 22 years a member of the Maine Legislature, in both House and Senate.

The key to his success was his calm and persuasive manner with a willingness to discuss both sides, so long it promoted the public good.

He will also be remembered for his love of the outdoors – especially hunting and fishing in Maine and was a season ticket holder with the Patriots for 25 years.

Ron was a member of St. Anthony Parish and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Ron is predeceased by son- Gregory Usher; brother- Wayne Usher; and his former spouse- Pauline Usher.

He is survived by his beloved wife- Bonita (Saindon) Usher; children- Kimberly Usher of Westbrook and Scott Usher; stepson- Randy Breault; daughter – in – law- Donna Usher; siblings- William Usher and his wife Jodell, Marlene Tanguay and her husband Larry, Robert Usher, and Cheryl Mondor and her husband Joe; granddaughter- Alexis Breault; sister-in-law- Marguerite Usher; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Dec. 31 from 9 – 11 a.m., at St. Hyacinth Church of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the church at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at South Buxton Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Buxton Community Cupboard, PO Box 165, Buxton, Maine 04093 or the Westbrook Food Pantry, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook, Maine 04092.