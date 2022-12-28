BUXTON – On the 21st of December, 2022, Wanda Nelsen passed away peacefully at the end of an afternoon spent in the arms of her loving husband of 68 years, Herbert. She was 87 years old.

Wanda had a full life dedicated to family and friends, and was a homemaker unequalled by many. Her family enjoyed home-cooked meals and everything was baked from scratch. Their loving home was filled with her beautiful voice, always singing. She was very artistic, and everyone who knew her looked forward to exquisite handmade cards at holidays and birthdays, a hobby she enjoyed with her daughter Jennifer. She taught her daughters to sew and knit, skills they treasure to this day. She treasured her extensive bell collection, each with a story behind it, some from the farthest corners of the earth.

Wanda was an avid bird-watcher her entire life, and took special care of the winged friends around her home. She loved gardening, both flowers and her large vegetable gardens, which meant homemade preserves and pickles on the table year-round, as well as abundant canning and freezing every year. lf she could be outdoors, she would, including picnics and nature walks when the children were young, camping with her husband in later years, and zooming around on her riding mower, hair flying in the wind.

She was an inspiration to her children, giving them a life-long love of learning, and a deep curiosity about the world. She always said if she didn’t learn something in a day, it was a wasted day.

She had a generous spirit, and no one ever heard the word ‘no’ when they were in need. Beyond family, she was always there for neighbors and friends, from weekly shopping trips, to visits to cheer those who needed her kindness. She gave love and friendship to all, and no one was ever around her without feeling better when they left.

While Thanksgiving and Christmas were the holidays she treasured most and made special for her family, every day of the year might also have been April Fool’s Day, with her sense of humor and the jokes she enjoyed playing.

Wanda is survived by her husband Herbert; her four children, Stephanie, and her husband Steve; Patricia; Jennifer; and Peter, and his wife Kim; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her brother George Williamson.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt.22) in Buxton, on Friday, the 6th of January, 2023, at 1 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a charity Wanda generously supported during her life.