BATH – Mark Burgess Wonsor, 67 passed peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House on December 24 th after a long illness. He was born in Bath Maine on May 13 1955, to Frederick and Catherine Burgess Wonsor. Mark attended Morse High School and graduated from Hebron Academy in 1974. After a short stance at Maine Maritime Academy, he then attended the Art Institute in Fort Lauderdale Florida which created his interest and talent in photography. During Mark’s early adult years, he owned a couple of small businesses.

Mark is predeceased by his parents, and he leaves behind three sisters Kathleen Stehle of Brunswick, Andrea and husband Jeff Galuza from Arrowsic, and Kim Kennedy and husband Bruce Menz from Miramar Beach Florida. Mark also leaves behind a special community at Oak Grove Avenue where he resided for several years and had a very special friend, Rob, who was a great friend and caretaker.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Mid-Coast Hospital, Maine Medical Center and many other medical professionals that took care of Mark over several years. And a special thank you to the Androscoggin Hospice House and their special staff that was genuinely kind and caring. We are grateful for your work allowing those you serve to pass peacefully and with dignity.

A small family service will be held in the spring. Memorial donations to the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn Maine are always appreciated.

