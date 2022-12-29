KENNEBUNK – Kenneth L. Smith, “Mickey”, 73, Mick, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at home in Kennebunk after a period of declining health and a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 14, 1949, in Sanford to Lorraine M. Smith (Lizotte) and Leslie Smith Sr. and attended Wells High School. He will be dearly missed by his life partner of over 40 years and best friend, Meg Pease. There will be a Celebration of Life on Jan. 14, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2397 Rt. 1, Arundel, Maine, where he was a longtime member.
Please read the full obituary at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.