KENNEBUNK – Kenneth L. Smith, “Mickey”, 73, Mick, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at home in Kennebunk after a period of declining health and a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 14, 1949, in Sanford to Lorraine M. Smith (Lizotte) and Leslie Smith Sr. and attended Wells High School. He will be dearly missed by his life partner of over 40 years and best friend, Meg Pease. There will be a Celebration of Life on Jan. 14, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2397 Rt. 1, Arundel, Maine, where he was a longtime member.

