LISBON – Ray Estabrook, 93, of Lisbon, who was born on Sept. 1, 1929, died on Nov. 8, 2022.

Ray lived here on earth to the fullest. He loved to read Zane Gray’s stories. As a young man he drove a milk truck, trailer truck for Gardiner Paper, and was in the National Guard, based in Brunswick, during the Korean Conflict.

He was a mechanic at many dealerships from Yarmouth to the Augusta areas; he was the service manager at most of them. He built a self-designed 27’ sportfishing boat that he enjoyed tuna fishing from for many years. He owned a plumbing and heating business and then a water pump business, as well as a drilling business for many years. Ray was a teacher to many and a mentor to a lucky few.

Ray was predeceased by his first wife Joyce Frank of Bowdoinham, second wife of 55 years Betty Appleby of West Paris, and a daughter Penny Morgan of Colorado.

He is survived by his sons Wayne and his wife of Bowdoinham, Perry and his wife of West Bath, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

There will be a Celebration of Ray’s life scheduled in the Spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous