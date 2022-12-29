PORTLAND – If you were to look for our quick witted, delightful mother you would find her taking care of others. Lorrain Ruth Smith, the lady with the big red Lacoste glasses, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022, with her daughters Hildy and Ellen by her side. She was living in Portland, Maine, and was formally of Lowell, Massachusetts. Her love of finding joy in the smaller things is carried on by her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her during her 90 years. She emulated kindness. She loved nature by taking care of the birds and plants in and around her homes. She helped others by being an integral part of the Shaarey Tphilah Synagogue where she belonged for over 50 years. She always had a kind word to say even if it was a joke to make you smile.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Jonas, her partner for over 60 years, favorite musician and Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox Game companion.

A grave site funeral will take place Friday, December 30 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 159 Hicks Street, Portland.

May her memory be for a blessing.

In Lorraine’s memory donation may be name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Honeywell Road, Scarborough or 75 State Street Residential Assisted Living, 75 State Street, Portland.

