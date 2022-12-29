TOPSHAM – Pauline Cecile Caron-Harris, 84, passed away peacefully amid the loving presence of her family on Dec. 24, 2022. Born in Lewiston, she was the youngest daughter of Honore’ and Medora Poulin. She was proud of her parents’ Canadian heritage.

She attended schooling at the Ave’ Maria Academy, St. Dominics High School, and obtained her Registered Nurse Training at Central Maine Hospital. Labor and delivery nursing was her passion and specialty through most of her nursing career when she eventually moved into monitoring quality assurance issues for Maine hospitals. After retiring from nursing, she went to work at a second career at L.L.Bean in the retail store before retiring in 2016. She continued her healthcare education at Downeast School of Massage, becoming a License Sports Massage Therapist in private practice until 2018.

In 1959, she married Frederick Caron of Brunswick and began their family. Their five children included David, Natalie, Timothy, Tom, and Scott Caron. Mr. Caron died in 1970 and Pauline raised the children as a single caregiver. In 1992, she married Walter Harris of Texas who remained her loving devoted husband until her death.

Always active, she loved her family, her animals, home and visits to camp. She always had a remodeling project going or being planned and it seemed a paint brush or spackle knife was always in her hand. The ultimate Grammie, her 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were always at home in her heart. She especially enjoyed a good book, knitting, refinishing furniture and cooking and making the most wonderful breads and Christmas baskets for her children.

A communicant of All Saint Catholic Parish, her faith was strong and unwavering. She was devoted to the Holy Mother, praying a rosary most every night.

Pauline is predeceased by her parents, Honore’ and Medora Poulin; her brothers, Lionel, Fern, Gerard and her sister, Lorraine. She leaves behind her husband, Walter; her children, David Caron and his wife Bonnie, Natalie Brewer and her husband David, Tim Caron, Tom Caron and his wife Wendy, and Scott Caron and his wife Darlene; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, Brunswick. Burial will be held following Mass at 1 p.m. at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

