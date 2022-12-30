FAYETTE – Born in July, 1943 in Portland, Maine. Carol passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 11, 2022. Carol graduated from Portland High School in 1961. She joins her parents, Howard and Agnes Beers, brother John W. Beers and husband Richard H. Carver.

Carol is survived by her three children David, Bonnie and Stephen, her sister Barbara, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carol worked in childcare at home while raising her children. She later worked at Yarmouth Fire and Rescue as a volunteer, as dispatcher for the Yarmouth Police Department, Coastal Manor Nursing Home, the Yarmouth IGA, and finally at L.L. Bean, until her retirement.

Carol had a great love for the outdoors and wildlife, taking care of her birds, turkeys, deer and a black bear that would help himself to her bird feeders. She loved to garden, process her vegetables and cook big meals. Many dinners, barbecues and outdoor gatherings were had, Carol’s kitchen was always open! Carol was quite crafty, an avid reader and loved to share her books. Her greatest love was her family and keeping everyone together. Carol was well traveled and enjoyed exploring new places. She was also known for her beautiful smile, soft laugh, determination, and her generous spirit.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on June 23, 2023, at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Turner Fire and Rescue, 19 General Turner Hill Rd. Turner, ME. 04282 or Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME. 04074

