Fee, Thomas M. 88, of South Portland, Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland, Monday, 4-7 p.m. Mass, St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, Jan. 3, 10 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Fee, Thomas M. 88, of South Portland, Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland, Monday, 4-7 p.m. Mass, ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Fee, Thomas M. 88, of South Portland, Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland, Monday, 4-7 p.m. Mass, St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, Jan. 3, 10 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.