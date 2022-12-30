SANFORD – Frances M. Therrien, 83, of Sanford, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Lodges in Springvale.

Frances was born on Feb. 9, 1939, to Francis and Merle (Nason) Mathews in Berwick where she grew up and attended local schools, graduating from Berwick High School in 1957. During her working life she held several jobs including working at the Market Place Convenience Store in Somersworth, Romac Orchards in Sanford and finally Augat/Thomas and Betts in Sanford where she stayed until her retirement. In 1966 she married Rene D. Therrien and together they shared 53 years of marriage until his death in 2019.

﻿Frances was a devout Catholic. In 2002 she was baptized and received into the Catholic Church. She then became active in the RCIA program served as a sponsor and godparent for many adults coming into the faith. Frances enjoyed camping at Moosehead Lake in the summers and caring for her great grandchildren. She also loved doing crossword puzzles decorating her yard for various holidays, especially for Christmas. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

﻿Frances was predeceased by her parents, her husband Rene Therrien and by five siblings, Samuel and Harry Mathews, Eleanor Murphy, Joan Hashem, and Leslie Ouimette.﻿

Surviving are her son, Mark Therrien, his wife Diane and their children Tyler Therrien and Tiffany (Chris) Gagnon and great-grandchildren Brady, Kate and McKenna; a stepson, Roger Dennis Therrien and his children Jeremy Therrien and Jennifer (Jeff) Cyr and great-grandchildren Gavin and Michael Pelletier; three siblings, Thomas Mathews and his wife Pat, Marjorie Gagnon and Carolyn Lazzaro and her husband Anthony and many nieces and nephews.

﻿Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 31, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

﻿The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice and her Lodges family for the care and compassion shown to Frances during her period of declining health.﻿

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

﻿To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Route One,

Scarborough, Maine 04074.

