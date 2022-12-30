SOUTH PORTLAND – Thomas M. Fee, 88, of South Portland, died Monday Dec. 26, 2022, due to complications of pneumonia.﻿

He was born in Batavia, New York, on June 27, 1934. He was one of seven children born to Frank J. and Ruth Beecher Fee. He grew up in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School. In 1951, Tom began his young adult life in the military, serving first, four years in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in South Portland aboard the Cutter “Cook Inlet (WHEC 384).” Among the Cutter’s many missions were North Atlantic ice berg patrols and interdiction, staying weeks out to sea at a time. Tom reenlisted, this time in the Air Force for another four years, involved in administrative Coast Watch Protection among other duties.

﻿During his time in South Portland he went to a dance and met his future wife Doris “Dottie” Fischer. They married in 1952 and settled in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth and raised 5 children. After the military he began a new career working for the Top Value Stamp Company. For 19 years he held several positions, eventually Regional Vice President. In 1975, Tom and Dottie started a commercial real-estate and marketing company. For 30 years, they sold many properties, and later worked very closely consulting with two Northeast trucking companies, Sanborn’s, and A.P.A. At the age of 73, he went back to school and received a degree from Southern Maine Community College. Shortly thereafter he was hired by the school, teaching for 10 years as an adjunct business and marketing professor helping many young adults become successful.

﻿In his free time, for many years, Tom was an avid pilot, logging many flight hours and achieving his private and instrument ratings. He was a former Kiwanis Club President, and he was also very active in the Catholic Church, doing fundraising and teaching CCD. What brought Tom the most joy was spending time with his family and their Shih Tzu’s, and especially his grand children and great grand children. He was blessed later in his life with twin grandsons Dylan and Liam “The Bubbas”.﻿

Tom was predeceased by his daughter, Sherry Fee Swinburne.﻿

He is survived by his wife, Dottie; his Children, James and Shay Fee of Scarborough, Kathy and Eric Jesseman of Scarborough, Tracey Hall and Anthony Schwartz of Windham, Thomas J. and Allison Fee of Merrimack N.H.; his brother, David and Mary Fee of Leroy, New York; his grandchildren, Honey, Katie, Molly, Erica, Ashley, Nathan, Liam and Dylan and great-grandchildren, Josh, Sophie, Landon, Stevie and Silas.﻿

Visitation will be at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Monday from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church on Tuesday January 3 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.﻿

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Mercy Hospital.

