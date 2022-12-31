Wildes Sr., Kenneth E. 62, in Biddeford, Dec. 27, 2022. Visitation, Jan. 12, 1 – 2 p.m., service, 1 p.m. Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Wildes Sr., Kenneth E. 62, in Biddeford, Dec. 27, 2022. Visitation, Jan. 12, 1 - 2 p.m., service, 1 ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Wildes Sr., Kenneth E. 62, in Biddeford, Dec. 27, 2022. Visitation, Jan. 12, 1 – 2 p.m., service, 1 p.m. Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton.
Send questions/comments to the editors.