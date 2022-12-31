LIMINGTON – Kenneth E. Wildes Sr., 62, passed away in Biddeford on Dec. 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday Jan. 12 from 1 – 2 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.