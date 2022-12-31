FREEPORT – Victoria Maxine Devlin passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Vicky was born on Jan. 16, 1946, in Stockton, California. She graduated from University of California at Berkeley where she majored in French. This was the beginning of her long love affair with France and all things French. After graduation she became a French teacher at the high school level. She left teaching to work at D.C. Heath as a consultant to their foreign language book sales. It was during this period when she met the love of her life Stu Jones. They were married in 1979 and had a long and very happy marriage. After D.C. Heath, Vicky had an extensive career in the non-profit sector as Vice President of Development for WGBH and WETA, the PBS stations for Boston and Washington D.C. respectively. 1996 brought Stu and Vicky to Freeport, Maine when Vicky accepted the position of Vice President of Development and Alumni Affairs for Bates College. She retired from Bates in 2006 and went on to have a very successful consulting business through 2018 advising clients such as Portland Museum of Art, Portland Symphony, and Midcoast Humane Society.﻿

Since Stu was an avid boater and skier, Vicky had no choice but to jump in with both feet and share his passion for these sports. They actively raced their yacht Solstice, a Sabre 36, with the highlight being the Marion to Bermuda race in 1987. They also enjoyed cruising, with memorable trips exploring the Maine coast and the British Virgin Islands. After retiring Solstice, they bought a Duffy 32 powerboat and spent many happy hours with friends and family exploring Casco and Penobscot Bays. Stu and Vicky had a second home at Sunday River and enjoyed decades of skiing there with an extensive group of friends and family. ﻿

Travel was another great passion of Vicky’s, especially to her beloved France where Paris, Brittany, Provence and Dordogne were some of her favorite destinations. Vicky spoke perfect French, keeping up with her language skills through weekly tutoring sessions. Vicky was a very lively and social woman with many interests and activities. She worked out regularly, belonged to a book club and an investment club and was deeply involved with South Freeport Congregational Church. Over the years she held the positions of Deacon, President, Stewardship Chair, Chair of Pastoral Relations Committee and Co-chair of two minister Search Committees. She also loved to garden, cook and entertain.﻿

Vicky had a warm and beautiful smile combined with a quick wit and generous personality which charmed all who met her. She will be deeply missed by anyone fortunate enough to have known her, even however briefly. She is survived by her two beloved step daughters, Fran Philip and Sarah Boudreau, her son in law George Philip, her brother John Devlin, her sister Helen Devlin, her niece Darla Devlin, her great niecesMarlena Gronkowski and Jasmine McKinley, and great-great niece Princess Gronkowski as well as her cherished rescue cats, Sylvie and Zoe.﻿

A celebration of life will be held at South Freeport Congregational Church Saturday June 17 with a French garden party picnic theme to follow at the home of Fran and George Philip.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Freeport Congregational Church and Midcoast Humane Society.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous