FALMOUTH – Marjorie Wolinsky, a resident at Ocean View in Falmouth, passed peacefully just shy of her 105th birthday. Marjorie was born in Lock Haven, PA in 1918. During the depression, her family moved to Brooklyn, NY, where she attended Hunter College. In her senior year, she contracted Tuberculosis and in 1936 was sent to cure at the Trudeau Sanitorium in Saranac Lake, NY. There, she met her future husband, Emanual (Manny) Wolinsky, who also contracted TB while in his final year at Cornell Medical School. Marjorie and Manny were married in 1946. They remained in Saranac Lake while Manny carried out pioneering research into the effective drug treatment of Tuberculosis. Their two sons, Douglas (1951) and Peter (1953), were born in Saranac Lake. In 1956, with a cure for TB finally available, Trudeau Sanatorium closed and the Wolinsky’s moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio where Manny established the infectious disease department at what is now MetroHealth Medical Center. Marjorie was an accomplished classical pianist and music lover. In Cleveland, she taught music appreciation, earned a Master’s Degree in teaching, and helped to establish the Auxiliary at Manny’s hospital. She was an avid reader, completed the Sunday Times crossword puzzle in pen, adored dogs, and loved watching tennis and rooting for the Cleveland Browns (though she was a Fran Tarkenton groupie). She and Manny established a wide and varied social circle. The New Year’s Eve parties as the Wolinsky’s house were legendary. Manny passed way in 2012 and Marjorie moved to Falmouth to be near her son, Peter. She remained active and sociable to her final days. At age 99 she reread A Brief History of Time because she didn’t understand the concept of black holes! She is predeceased by her older son Douglas (2020). She is survived by her son Peter and his wife Marcia, her daughter-in-law Anne McLellan, and grandchildren Max, Jonathan, and Jessica.

