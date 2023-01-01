PORTLAND – Carol E. (Doughty) Staples, 80, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She had been a resident at Portland Center for Assisted Living for several years. Carol was born on Sept. 10, 1942 in Portland.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Staples; parents Edison A. and E. Mary Doughty; and brother, James M. Doughty.

At the young age of 4, she underwent heart surgery beating the prognosis by medical staff that she might not survive to see her twentieth birthday.

Although Carol was born with a significant hearing loss and heart disease, she attended schools in Gray, The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf in Falmouth and Gallaudet University in Missouri. She also held many jobs which included teaching and being a ‘house mother’ at The Governor Baxter School, teaching ASL in many locations, working at L.L.Bean and numerous other jobs. However, she probably enjoyed working at Cole Farms Restaurant in Gray the most! Merilyn Pollard took special time to support Carol in her various assignments. And, at Cole Farms she was often seen working beside her mother and with many long-time treasured friends too many to mention without fear of leaving some out.

Carol loved to travel and drove many places to visit family and friends including special trips to Tulsa, Okla. to spend time with her beloved late Aunt Prescilla and Uncle Harry. Along with her many accomplishments, her life presented challenges that many in the deaf community face. With the unwavering support of her mother, Mary, (who taught her how to use her voice) and her excellent ASL skills, she was able to communicate well in both the deaf and the hearing world. She will be missed by many, including those involved with the Senior Deaf Citizens organization and various churches which she attended on her strong, faith-filled journey.

She is also survived by her brothers Robert Doughty (June) and Ed Doughty (Beverly) and their families. It is important to let you know that Ed (and Beverly) were able to spend many memorable moments together throughout the last several years of her life. On her 80th birthday she was surprised with a party at the Doughtys’ home. Family and friends (including childhood neighbor and long-time friend, Beverly Blake) brought endless smiles to her face and love to her heart. Over the last several years, there were ‘brother/sister’ trips spent with her dear friend (the late Michael Carr) to restaurants, trips to visit friends, occasional outings to visit her husband’s and her parents’ gravesite, tasty lunches at Ed’s home looking over photos and memorabilia that helped her remember good times. Ed recalls that Carol had great faith and she had often said to him, “I don’t know why I lived so long, but I have to leave it in God’s hands.”

On Saturday, Ed and Beverly were able to hold her hand and visit for a couple of hours before her passing. She was in and out of sleep and when they got ready to leave she opened her eyes, held Ed’s hand and said “I love you, Eddy.”

We are so grateful to all staff at Seaside Nursing Facility, Portland Center for Assisted Living and the multitude of family and friends who have supported Carol and her family throughout her long-lived journey. At this time, there are no services planned. We hope to gather later in 2023 to celebrate her life.

Arrangements made by Wilson Funeral Home, in Gray.